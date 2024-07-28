The Los Angeles Dodgers “badly” want Garrett Crochet, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale amid the Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher's trade request.

Crochet, who is having the best season of his career, wants a contract extension. But due to the fact that he's under team control for a few more seasons, Crochet is trying to create some leverage and urgency in getting a deal done with a club when he gets trade by the White Sox.

“Crochet’s camp told USA TODAY Sports last month that if he’s traded he would like to have a contract extension since he’s only earning $800,000 and under control through just 2026,” Nightengale wrote. “Well, now that the trade deadline is around the corner, Crochet’s camp started spreading the word that not only does Crochet want an extension if he’s traded, but won't pitch in the postseason if he doesn’t get an extension. You can imagine the White Sox’s rage considering they had not been informed of that demand until it became public.”

Due to this, Nightengale reported that some teams began to second-guess trading for Crochet. But the Dodgers, who have dealt with numerous injuries to their pitching staff this season, are not one of those teams; L.A. is reportedly undeterred by Crochet's reported threats.

“Still, teams like the Dodgers remain unfazed, badly coveting Crochet, and wonder if it’s nothing more than a negotiating ploy,” Nightengale wrote. “Come on, do you really think Crochet is going to walk into the Dodgers clubhouse, look into the eyes of Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and say ‘Sorry boys, I’m sitting this one out. I’ll leave my address for my postseason share. And if you win the World Series, here's my ring size'?”

Could Garrett Crochet help Dodgers win World Series?

Garrett Crochet, 25, has been one of the rare bright spots this season for the Chicago White Sox, whose 27-80 record is the worst in MLB by at least 10 games. An All-Star selection, Crochet is 6-7 on the year with a 3.07 ERA, 0.970 WHIP, and AL-leading 157 strikeouts and 2.30 FIP.

The Dodgers have been one of the top teams in the majors for most of the season; they currently sit atop the NL West with a 5.5-game lead and have the fourth-best record in MLB. The injury bug has continued to bite their pitchers, however, as multiple players have been off and on the injured list. While Clayton Kershaw, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, recently made his season debut, the team has been forced to deal with injuries to Emmet Sheehan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, and multiple relievers.

Another top-level pitcher, who is healthy at the moment — Crochet has started 21 games and pitched 111.1 innings this season — would certainly ease some of the Dodgers' pitching concerns as they navigate through what could be a tricky second half of the year.