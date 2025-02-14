The Minnesota Twins dragged their feet through much of the offseason, waiting until February to complete their most notable free agency signings. They added former Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader, reunited with reliable left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe and then scooped up 2022 All-Star Ty France. That last move is apparently the last one management intends to make before the season starts.

With pitchers and catchers already getting to work at spring training, the Twins' roster might be finalized. Their decision to sign France to a one-year contract essentially prevents them from filling another area they wanted to address before Opening Day.

“A week ago the Twins were looking for a backup shortstop,” The Athletic's Dan Hayes reported. “That’s no longer the case; a team source confirmed the Twins are likely done in the free-agent market after signing first baseman Ty France to a non-guaranteed MLB deal for $1 million on Tuesday. The one-year deal is still pending a physical.”

Minnesota has made a concentrated effort to exercise prudence when assembling its payroll, so it is not surprising to see ownership potentially put up the stop sign for first-year general manager Jeremy Zoll. But this club could definitely use middle infield depth.

Can Twins trust their star shortstop to stay healthy?

Three-time All-Star Carlos Correa played in only 86 games last season due to right plantar fasciitis. Yes, the 2017 World Series champion thrived when healthy– .310 batting average, 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, .517 slugging percentage, .905 OPS and five outs above average– but he is a frequent injury risk. The Twins can benefit from investing in an insurance policy.

Clubhouse igniter and breakout Latin pop star Jose Iglesias is still available. If Minnesota opts to change its free agency stance, the veteran infielder can be a valuable addition in more ways than one. Heck, Nick Castellanos was ready to crown the man MVP for the galvanizing effect he had on the 2024 New York Mets.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli can move Iglesias around the infield and slot him at shortstop if Correa succumbs to injury once more. Paul DeJong is another option to consider. Though, assuming the franchise is in fact content with its roster, fans better bring some good luck charms into Target Field.

Because, for all its pungent charm and mystique, Minnesota's rally sausage was not powerful enough to keep its star players healthy. And in the suddenly intriguing American League Central, durability is of paramount importance.