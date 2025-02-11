The Minnesota Twins collapsed to miss the playoffs in 2024. They were firmly in the playoffs and contending for the AL Central title heading into September but won just nine games down the stretch. After that disaster, they needed improvements this offseason but did not add much. The Twins signed Ty France as their third free agency move to play first base, per Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“Twins have signed former Mariners All-Star IF (mostly 1B) Ty France to a one-year contract. Pending physical,” Miller reported. ‘Takes [LHP Brent] Headrick’s roster spot, and is an interesting addition to 1B mix. .813 OPS in 2021.”

Headrick was placed on waivers and claimed by the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Once his roster spot was open, the Twins signed France as another bat in their lineup. France spent five seasons with the Mariners, posting a 100 OPS+ each season from 2020-23. But his offensive decline was a significant part of Seattle's issues in 2024.

France was waived by the Mariners and spent the last 52 games of the season with the Cincinnati Reds. His offensive numbers got worse moving from T-Mobile Park to Great American Ballpark, showing that there is an issue with his swing. Minnesota hopes to capitalize on a depressed asset with this signing.

Can the Twins strike gold with Ty France?

The Twins got a Gold Glove season from Carlos Santana at first base last year. At 38 years old, he posted a 109 OPS+ and was dominant on the diamond. But he left for a third stint with the Cleveland Guardians which puts Jose Miranda back at first base for now. Miranda primarily played third last season, but with Royce Lewis starting the year healthy, he could play first base. France is coming in as a backup option for a team who has dealt with injuries.

In his three-year career, Lewis has never played more than 82 games. When he plays, he is among the best young third basemen in the league. But his injuries are frequent and they need to be planned for. Miranda has had his injury issues as well, so France could play more often than not.

Whether it is at first base or designated hitter, France could be a diamond in the rough for the Twins. He has four seasons with 50 RBIs, which is the type of production the Twins need. After a poor season, adding any offense is a solid move for Minnesota.