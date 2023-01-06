By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Carlos Correa agreed to two deals, one with the San Francisco Giants and another with the New York Mets, with each contract running into a roadblock due to health concerns with the star shortstop. Amid the Mets’ attempts to salvage the deal with Correa’s camp, the Minnesota Twins are ‘still a factor‘, sources told Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

Carlos Correa played for the Twins, who signed him to a contract last offseason, during the 2022 campaign. Minnesota was among the teams interested in Correa during this free agency period- and the interest appeared to be mutual.

However, the Giants swopped in and financially outmuscled the Twins, though the deal fell through when San Francisco raised concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg.

It’s the same issue currently jeopardizing Correa’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is anticipating a big change to the contract amid these concerns- and it’s been reported that Carlos Correa’s camp has engaged with other teams.

Could the Twins, who wanted Correa back from the jump, take advantage of the Mets’ concerns and swoop in for the star shortstop?

Judging by the way his free agency has played out, crazier things have literally happened.

Especially if Rosenthal turns out to be right and the concerns lower the price tag for Correa, the smaller-market Twins would certainly make sense as an option.

Correa, 28, owns a .279/.357/.479 slash line with 155 homers, 553 RBI, 408 runs scored and a career .836 OPS in eight big league seasons while making two All-Star teams and winning a World Series.

Stay tuned for more updates on Carlos Correa, as this roller-coaster ride likely contains a few more twists and turns.