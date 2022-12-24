By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?

Correa could attempt to sign another long-term deal elsewhere with a chance of it falling through once again. But if the Mets decide to move on, the odds of a team offering him a long-term contract would be slim. The only team that would possibly consider it may be the Minnesota Twins.

Before discussing his next step, let’s take a look at Carlos Correa’s production despite dealing with a surgically repaired leg.

Carlos Correa’s Production doesn’t lie

Carlos Correa has been one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past few years. His defense is respectable without question, as he earned the Gold Glove award at shortstop during the 2021 season. But it is his bat that has done the talking.

The 2-time All-Star is slashing .279/.357/.479 with an .836 OPS and 155 home runs through his first 8 big league seasons.

Correa doesn’t offer an immense amount of power. His career high in home runs is just 26, which came during the 2021 campaign in Houston with the Astros. Nevertheless, he’s no stranger to posting impressive OPS marks. He has only failed to record an OPS of over .800 twice during his 8-year career.

Correa has an impressive eye at the plate. His career .357 OPS is no mistake. Correa has posted an exact .366 OPB in each of the past two years. And the fact of the matter is that his leg doesn’t impact his ability to lay off tough pitches.

But teams still have questions despite his impressive career production. So what should Carlos Correa’s next move be if the Mets’ deal doesn’t pan out.

High AAV deal with Mets or another team

One major advantage Carlos Correa has working for him is the Scott Boras effect. Boras is as effective as it gets in terms of getting his clients paid. Boras and Correa are obviously dealing with difficult circumstances, but the famed agent will be up for the challenge.

Correa could threaten to walk if the Mets attempt to re-negotiate his contract. However, Carlos Correa and Scott Boras could also attempt to earn a record AAV.

The Mets, and the Giants for that matter, were likely not concerned about Correa’s short-term health. Correa may be willing to accept a 5-7 year deal worth a record-setting AAV. Long-term security is preferred, but that may not be possible given the leg issue.

It should be noted that the Mets are only “concerned” about Correa, as Ken Rosenthal reported for the The Athletic. That does not mean the deal is guaranteed to fall apart. There is a chance that everything works out and Carlos Correa remains in New York for the next decade-plus.

With that being said, there is a legitimate possibility that Carlos Correa hits free agency once again. If no long-term deals were to be found in that scenario, he and Boras should try to earn an impressive AAV as discussed above.

It will be intriguing to see how this situation unfolds.

*Statistics via Correa’s Baseball Reference page.