Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking turn of events, the Mets ALSO found something wrong with Carlos Correa’s physical.

Naturally, the Carlos Correa news sent Twitter into a frenzy. The first instinct of some fans was to ask: why did they think this was a good idea? Correa’s history with the IL should’ve tipped off the Mets that something wasn’t quite right.

Who knew a guy that's spent half his career on the IL would have issues passing a physical? — Putting the Ed in cEDH (@xxSkedz24xx) December 24, 2022

Some Mets fans also lamented the fact that this issue happened to them, of all teams. Somehow, someway, the sting of failure never dies, it just changes form, apparently.

Overall, this was another messy situation that the Mets carved out for themselves. They could’ve gone the same way as the Giants did, postponing the press conference until the deal was done. Now, they’re have just publicly committed to a player with physical limitations.

Said four days ago that it was “impossible to see how the Giants recover here” re: Carlos Correa. Postponing a presser to reevaluate the medicals sure seems like a better look than having Steve Cohen go on the record to talk about a player who hadn’t passed his physical. Wow. — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) December 24, 2022

Me apologizing to the Giants pic.twitter.com/ZDRNdY4SiA — Bustaaa14 (@MatthewBusta) December 24, 2022

Carlos Correa’s back to Carlos Correa’s right leg: pic.twitter.com/WX6ABywn25 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 24, 2022

If you are in line to sign Carlos Correa but have not yet done so, STAY IN LINE! https://t.co/sa41g0RoCT — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 24, 2022

It will be interesting to see how the Mets deal with this sudden hurdle in their signing of Carlos Correa. What was supposed to be their dream signing has quickly turned into a nightmare scenario, after all. Will they rescind their offer to the star shortstop, or will they risk their guns and keep their current offer?