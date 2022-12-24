Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking turn of events, the Mets ALSO found something wrong with Carlos Correa’s physical.

Naturally, the Carlos Correa news sent Twitter into a frenzy. The first instinct of some fans was to ask: why did they think this was a good idea? Correa’s history with the IL should’ve tipped off the Mets that something wasn’t quite right.

Some Mets fans also lamented the fact that this issue happened to them, of all teams. Somehow, someway, the sting of failure never dies, it just changes form, apparently.

Overall, this was another messy situation that the Mets carved out for themselves. They could’ve gone the same way as the Giants did, postponing the press conference until the deal was done. Now, they’re have just publicly committed to a player with physical limitations.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?
🚨 Get compelling MLB news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Mets, Carlos Correa, Giants

Mets ‘concerned’ with Carlos Correa physical after Giants saga

Joey Mistretta ·

Carlos Correa, Mets, Giants

How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival

Quinn Allen ·

Mets, Carlos Correa, Steve Cohen

Carlos Correa coup leads to 7-figure boon in Mets ticket sales

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

It will be interesting to see how the Mets deal with this sudden hurdle in their signing of Carlos Correa. What was supposed to be their dream signing has quickly turned into a nightmare scenario, after all. Will they rescind their offer to the star shortstop, or will they risk their guns and keep their current offer?