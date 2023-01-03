By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins would like to re-sign Carlos Correa amid his injury concerns looming on the back burner, per Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. However, the Twins also reportedly do not believe they have a realistic chance of landing the star in free agency.

Hayes reports that a team source believes Correa and the New York Mets would prefer to complete a deal despite the current uncertainty surrounding the situation. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Monday that there is “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.”

Carlos Correa and the Mets seem destined to work something out.

It will be interesting to see how the Twins approach the situation in the unlikely event that Correa and the Mets go their separate ways. The star shortstop may have trouble finding a new home in that situation given his injury concerns. Teams would be weary about giving him a long-term deal after two teams backed out.

As a result, the Twins would likely find themselves in the driver’s seat if Carlos Correa were to move on from New York. But as aforementioned, the expectation is still that Correa will ultimately sign a contract with the Mets.

It has been a rollercoaster free agency period for Correa. He initially agreed to terms on a deal with the San Francisco Giants which ended up falling through due to health concerns. The All-Star then agreed to terms with the Mets on a contract which is currently in limbo due to the same reason.

We will continue to provide Carlos Correa updates as they are made available.