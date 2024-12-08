The Baltimore Orioles recently signed outfielder Tyler O'Neill to help its offense, but the club was also looking at another player. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk was considered by Baltimore, per MLB Network. It ultimately didn't work out and O'Neill signed with the club.

Grichuk is a veteran who had a solid 2024 season. He hit .291 on the season with 12 home runs for Arizona. He also slashed in 46 runs, while appearing in 106 games.

Grichuk remains a free agent and is surely appealing to several teams looking for a consistent bat and outfielder. He played last season in the desert, but also has suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. Grichuk has hit more than 200 homers in his long MLB career.

Baltimore finished the 2024 season with a trip to the American League playoffs, as well as a 91-71 record. The Orioles lost in the AL playoffs to the Kansas City Royals.

Orioles looking to push further in postseason in 2025

Baltimore had a great season in 2024, but couldn't win the AL East. That's because the New York Yankees had an even better season, and made it all the way to the World Series. The Yankees are looking to re-sign Juan Soto, which may keep them right there at the top of the division standings.

Even though Baltimore has a smaller payroll than New York, the Orioles are doing all they can to keep up in free agency. Baltimore signed the outfielder O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal. O'Neill spent the 2024 season in Boston, where he hit 31 home runs and posted 61 runs batted in.

While it seems Grichuk won't be joining Baltimore, the Orioles are likely to continue looking for more free agents. The club is now looking to add pitchers, per ESPN. Baltimore is pursuing multiple arms, including Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer. Baltimore is in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, with the Yankees and Boston Red Sox holding enormous payrolls.

The Orioles are also spending $8.5 million to acquire veteran catcher Gary Sanchez for one season. Sanchez hit .211 in 2024, while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. The veteran also hit 11 home runs and batted in 37 runs.

Time will tell if these moves are able to upgrade Baltimore's offense. Orioles fans are hoping the team can march back to a postseason and win a World Series. The last time Baltimore took home the championship was in 1983. Baltimore last won the AL East during the 2023 campaign.