The Baltimore Orioles have made their second free agent pickup of this offseason, inking former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year deal. Sanchez will receive $8.5 million this season according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Now, Orioles GM Mike Elias and the front office have secured a veteran to spell franchise catcher Adley Rutschman, as well as a bat that can contribute both off the bench and at designated hitter.

“Gary Sanchez to Orioles. One year,” reported Heyman on the social media platform Sunday night.

Since being traded by the New York Yankees after the 2021 season, Sanchez has played for five teams: the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. Although he never hit the levels of superstardom that some expected him to reach early in his tenure with the Yankees, he has now turned into a solid backup catcher. In addition to Sanchez, outfielder Tyler O'Neill signed a three-year deal worth almost $50 million to stake claim to a spot in the Baltimore outfield. As the hot stove heats up, the Orioles are heating up with it.

Gary Sanchez, Orioles hope to make return to postseason in 2025

The Orioles once again made the playoffs, this time being swept by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card round. It was another disappointing outcome for Elias and manager Brandon Hyde's club, as the team bowed in AL Division Series in 2023. The rebuild is basically complete, and many of the young position players have made the transition to the major league level. Rutschman has become arguably the best catcher in baseball.

Even with that moniker, he needs someone to spell him from time to time. Also, having a catcher like Sanchez behind him will help him focus more on his defense, plus help take a little of the offensive load off. Because Sanchez can also DH, he could play at the same time as Rutschman in some matchups.

Moving forward, Elias and the Orioles front office will likely focus on adding pitching. Staff ace Corbin Burnes is a free agent and will likely leave Baltimore, but there are plenty of arms still out there. Could a couple of starting pitchers, possibly veterans like Sean Manaea or Nathan Eovaldi, find a home in the O's rotation? Will more additions help Baltimore get back to the postseason? That is something that Orioles leadership, Rutschman included, is looking to accomplish both this upcoming season, and beyond as well.