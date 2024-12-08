The Baltimore Orioles have made a major offseason move, signing power-hitting outfielder Tyler O’Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract. The deal, which includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, is a significant addition for the Orioles as they look to strengthen their postseason aspirations.

“Tyler O’Neill to Baltimore. 3/49.5M. opt out after 2025,” Heyman tweeted Thursday evening.

O’Neill, 29, is fresh off a resurgent 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox, where he hit .241 with a .336 on-base percentage, 31 home runs, and a .511 slugging percentage. Despite injuries that limited him to 113 games, O’Neill demonstrated his power potential, especially against left-handed pitching, slashing .313/.430/.750 with 16 home runs in 128 at-bats.

Baltimore was likely drawn to O’Neill’s track record of producing elite power when healthy. His 2024 campaign marked the second time he hit 30 or more home runs in a season where he played at least 100 games, with the first coming during his 2021 MVP-caliber season in St. Louis.

Tyler O'Neill is staying in the AL East, signs with the Orioles

The Orioles, who finished second in the AL East with a 91-71 record, are hoping O’Neill’s bat can complement their strong core of young talent, including Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. With O’Neill’s ability to crush lefties and provide middle-of-the-order power, Baltimore addresses a need for a proven offensive weapon capable of delivering in high-pressure situations.

While durability has been a question mark for O’Neill throughout his career—he has played in over 100 games just twice in seven seasons—the Orioles are banking on his ability to stay healthy and contribute. Injuries such as a concussion, knee issue, and leg infection sidelined him last year, but O’Neill still managed to post a solid 2.7 WAR.

Baltimore’s front office is likely not done making moves as they aim to turn regular-season success into deeper postseason runs. The addition of O’Neill signals their commitment to building a balanced roster capable of competing with the AL East’s best. For now, O’Neill joins an outfield mix that includes Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser, and Heston Kjerstad, giving Baltimore a blend of veteran experience and youthful potential heading into 2025.