Garret Crochet has been one of the hottest names on the MLB rumor mill as the July 30th trade deadline approaches. However, the Chicago White Sox will only let go of the 2024 All-Star for the right price.

Chicago may hold onto Crochet until the off-season to maximize its return, via The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“Some in the industry expect the Chicago White Sox to hold left-hander Garrett Crochet, believing that an even greater number of buyers will emerge in the offseason and that his value is greater in his additional two years of club control than in 2024,” Rosenthal said.

Crochet is the ideal trade candidate for just about any team, as he's still young and cheap. The Mississippi native is only making $800,000 this year and will be affordable through his remaining two arbitration years. Chicago could facilitate a larger bidding war in the winter than this summer.

“At the moment, the teams with the most interest in Crochet are contenders,” Rosenthal continued. “The list of suitors could expand in the offseason to include teams currently out of contention, but planning to compete in 2025. The Chicago Cubs, for example. The Blue Jays. Perhaps even the Nationals.”

Crochet has been lights-out in his first year as a starter, turning in a 6-7 record with a 3.07 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 111.1 innings pitched thus far. The 25-year-old's 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings lead the league.

What could the struggling White Sox get in return for the stud southpaw?

The White Sox could accelerate their rebuild with a king's ransom of prospects.

While a contender that needs pitching help, like the Baltimore Orioles, could use Crochet for the stretch run this season, he may run out of gas by then. The Tennessee alum will have a fresher arm next season.

“By that point, Crochet will be coming off a season of say, 140 to 150 innings,” Rosenthal continued. “He already has thrown 111 1/3, more than double his career-high as a professional. His ability to remain a starter for the rest of this season is in question, so he would be a better match for an acquiring team in 2025 and ’26.”

The Orioles, though, are in the coveted position of being one of the best teams while also having the best farm system. They make the most sense as a potential trade partner on paper, whether it be now or in the winter.

While Baltimore's headlining prospect is 2022 first-overall pick Jackson Holliday, the organization has enough depth in its farm to get a deal done without shipping him out. Another option for Chicago to look at is Coby Mayo, via FanSided's Zachary Rotman.

“Mayo, their No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has dominated the upper minors for a couple of years now,” Rotman explained. “He hit 29 home runs and drove in 99 last season, and already has 22 home runs with 63 RBI and an absurd 1.013 OPS this season. If he was in just about any other organization other than the Orioles, he'd be in the majors right now. If the White Sox acquired him, there's a good chance he'd go right to the big club.”

While the White Sox are currently in the cellar, Crochet could be their ticket to paradise.