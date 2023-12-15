Is Astros starter Framber Valdez actually on the trade market?

The Houston Astros have set a standard of excellence for themselves with the way they've remained a legitimate World Series contender ever since breaking into the contending scene in 2015. Given the talent that they have on their current 40-man roster, there's no reason to expect them to not be among the best teams in the American League yet again next season. However, some believe that there's a possibility that the Astros make a trade that rids the team of an established big leaguer such as Framber Valdez.

The Astros aren't exactly in a rush to get rid of Valdez. Valdez was one of the best pitchers in the AL last season, putting up a 3.45 ERA across 31 starts (198.1 innings), which, according to Fangraphs, was good for 4.3 WAR. Nonetheless, financial constraints may end up forcing the Astros' hand, especially when dangling the 30-year old starter in the trade market could net them a huge return since he's under team control for two more seasons.

“The Astros’ luxury-tax payroll, according to Fangraphs, currently stands at $237.4 million, slightly above the first threshold. Under owner Jim Crane, the team has exceeded the threshold only once,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote.

“Valdez, 30, is projected to earn $12.1 million in arbitration and become a free agent after the 2025 season. Trading him could provide a boost to the Astros’ farm system, which Baseball America ranked 27th in its midseason organization rankings.”

Framber Valdez is also projected to be the Astros' best starting pitcher next season, per Fangraphs, so it will be very surprising if the Astros decide that the best recourse for them to replenish the farm is to deplete the big league team considerably.

Valdez may not have done himself wonders with his substandard performances in the 2023 MLB playoffs, but for the price it will cost the Astros next season, Houston may have to look at another player to trade to duck the first luxury tax threshold. Ken Rosenthal pointed out that the team could decide to trade Jose Urquidy instead.

Nevertheless, do not be too surprised if Valdez isn't donning an Astros uniform to begin the 2024 season.