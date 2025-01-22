The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Alex Bregman throughout his lengthy free agency process. However, the chances of the Cubs actually signing Bregman have been doused in cold water.

The third baseman wants a long-term deal, which may not fit Chicago's plans. But even on a short-term contract, the financials still don't work out for the Cubs, via Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney.

Chicago still wants to find a closer and continue beefing out their bullpen while potentially adding another bench bat. Even on a short-term deal, the price Bregman would want would be far off from what the Cubs would be willing to offer. The team is conscious about staying close to the luxury tax.

Alongside the hurdles of just signing the contract, once agreed to, the Cubs would face harsh penalties. Between Bregman denying his Qualifying Offer and Chicago being slightly over the luxury tax in 2024, they'd lose their second and fifth-round picks. Furthermore, they would lose bonus pool money and international spending money.

Simply put, there are too many obstacles for a Bregman deal to come to fruition for the Cubs. No matter the length of contract, the financials don't match up. Perhaps both sides could renegotiate and find a common meeting ground. But the Cubs would still lose those draft picks and opportunities to add elsewhere. Chicago doesn't want that.

Alex Bregman would undoubtedly boost the Cubs on the field. They're planning on entering the year with top prospect Matt Shaw at third baseman. While he has plenty of potential, Bregman is two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. The infielder has hit .272 with 191 home runs, 663 RBI and 42 stolen bases over 1,111 games. He would give Chicago an undeniable force at the hot corner.

However, the Cubs will not lose sight of the big picture. They're staying financial responsible and won't make rash decisions for a short-term boost. All of those factors point to Bregman signing outside of the North Side for 2025.