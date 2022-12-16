By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Red Sox have already let Xander Bogaerts leave to sign with the Padres, and it doesn’t look like they want the same fate with Rafael Devers. New reports state that Boston is keen on keeping their star third baseman around and plan on doing everything in their power to keep Devers with the Red Sox.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported on the Red Sox plan for Devers now that Bogaerts is in San Diego. Devers is now Boston’s, “number one priority,” something Bogaerts never was to the Red Sox. Heyman spoke to an MLB executive and Red Sox General Manager Chaim Bloom about Boston’s efforts to re-sign Devers.

“They have to give him whatever he wants,” a baseball executive said. “Can they really let him go too?”

“Our efforts are only intensifying,” Bloom said about Boston’s pursuit of Devers. “But it’s something we’ve really wanted to do for a while and hopefully we’ll be able to find the path.”

Rafael Devers has been a beast since entering the league in 2017. Over his six seasons, Devers has hit .283 with 139 home runs and 455 RBI. He is a two-time All-Star and one-time Silver Slugger. Furthermore, Devers was also a member of the Red Sox 2018 World Series championship team.

Devers signed with the Red Sox when he was 16-years-old out of the Dominican Republic. He grew through Boston’s minor league system and has now become a star in the majors. The Red Sox have already lost Bogaerts, losing a player like Devers would set back Boston for numerous years to come.