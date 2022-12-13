By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox have holes on their roster that need addressing. Xander Bogaerts’ departure to San Diego to join the Padres set the Red Sox back. But Chaim Bloom is not willing to roll over and simply let the pieces fall where they may. A recent report suggests that the Red Sox could turn to the trade market, per Chad Jennings of The Athletic.

“I actually think the trade market could be a really good route to adding impact to our club,” Chaim Bloom told The Athletic.”We are looking (into) a lot of significant moves there as long as we can do it in a way that isn’t just robbing Peter to pay Paul, that’s actually moving us forward in 2023 and giving us a chance to make a significant step forward from where we sit today.”

The Red Sox could look to add a shortstop and replace Xander Bogaerts from the outside. But the natural fit is Trevor Story, who played shortstop during his tenure in Colorado with the Rockies.

The Red Sox reportedly made Xander Bogaerts a low offer in free agency. So their chances of landing either Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson are slim.

But the Red Sox could look to trade for a shortstop. And if not, they may aim to swing a deal for a different roster need. There is no question that Chaim Bloom and the ‘Sox have work to do if they want to find success in the competitive American League East.