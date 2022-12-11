By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Yankees got the biggest prize of the offseason after they retained star slugger Aaron Judge. Many fans and members of the front office were holding their breath regarding Judge’s decision. Now that that’s out of the way, the team can now focus on their other roster needs.

A potential target for the Yankees is Bryan Reynolds, the disgruntled Pittsburgh Pirates hitter. Reynolds requested a trade from the team earlier this month after being dissatisfied with the team. The Yanks are reportedly interested in trading for him… but given the Pirates’ disinterest, they are more likely to stick with Andrew Benintendi, per MSN.

“Bringing back Benintendi has also remained a priority considering that though the Yankees have made clear to the Pirates their interest in Bryan Reynolds, the team hasn’t gotten the impression Pittsburgh is currently particularly motivated to trade Reynolds, despite his request to be dealt, which the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Justin Mackey reported. ”

The Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi via trade last season from the Kansas City Royals. The hope was that Benintendi would add much-needed consistency to a struggling hitting group at the time. Unfortunately, the outfielder saw his batting average and on-base percentage plummet when he joined New York.

After a disappointing playoff run, the Yankees are looking to find a way to break their long World Series drought. We’ll see if the front office can make the right moves to put this team in a position to win, and if the players can perform when they need it the most.