My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 MLB season isn’t even two months old yet, but that hasn’t stopped several big trade rumors from swirling around already. One of the bigger names who continues to see his name pop up in these rumors is Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber, and once again, it looks like he is a guy that teams will be monitoring throughout the season.

Ever since fully establishing himself in the majors back in 2019, Bieber has been one of the best starters in the MLB, and he has remained the pillar of consistency in Cleveland’s starting rotation. The Guardians haven’t gotten off to a great start this season, posting a 17-20 record so far, and while they may listen to what teams are offering for Bieber, it doesn’t sound like they will actively look to trade him this season.

“Bieber turns 28 later this month and he is not signed to a long-term contract; he’ll be eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. And given the dearth of good starting pitching in this market, Bieber would likely be coveted by contenders, and the Guardians would likely get more in return for him this summer than they would in waiting to make a deal next winter. But while the Guardians have historically swapped unsigned stars, they have also consistently tried to win…So it might well be that the Guardians will continue to plug along, stay in the race — and punt on the question about Bieber’s future into the upcoming offseason.” – Buster Olney, ESPN

The Guardians always like to move players before they lose them for nothing, but it doesn’t sound like they are in a hurry to make a move involving Bieber given that he is under contract through the 2024 season. Of course, these things are always subject to change, so while it doesn’t seem like Bieber is going anywhere anytime soon, that could change if Cleveland continues to struggle.