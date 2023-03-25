Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Cleveland Guardians are aiming to win the American League Central once again in 2023. As always, ace Shane Bieber will be a pivotal piece to the puzzle for Cleveland. The former AL Cy Young winner revealed his lofty goals for the 2023 campaign, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“I fell a little bit short of the 200 strikeout milestone (in 2022), hopefully more swing-and-miss to come this year,” Bieber said.

He also stated that his primary goal is to reach the 200 innings pitched mark once again.

Shane Bieber failed to make the AL All-Star team last season, but he still performed well. Cleveland’s star pitcher posted a quality 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 198 strikeouts over exactly 200 innings pitched. He was able to stay healthy for the most part as well, pitching in 31 games for the Guardians.

Cleveland wasn’t picked by many to win the AL Central in 2022. The Chicago White Sox were the favorite but they ultimately fell short. Despite featuring the youngest roster in baseball, the Guards won the division.

They improved their roster over the offseason while keeping their core intact. Cleveland signed 1B Josh Bell and catcher Mike Zunino to add more power to the lineup. The Guardians were near the bottom of MLB in home runs a season ago, so Bell and Zunino should help in that regard.

The pitching staff is expected to be a strength. Shane Bieber will lead the charge, and Triston McKenzie flashed signs of stardom in 2022. Cal Quantrill has emerged as a reliable no. 3 option in the rotation. Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale are solid four and five pitchers, however, they both dealt with their share of ups and downs last year.

Additionally, the bullpen, led by Emmanuel Clase, is among the best in the league.

Shane Bieber and the Guardians are confident they can run it back and clinch another playoff appearance during the 2023 campaign.