Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is not your typical modern-day hitter. His unconventional approach to the plate has helped him become one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball.

He has the lowest swing rate on first pitches of any qualified hitter in the MLB as he’s swung at just nine first pitches in 165 plate appearances this season according to Zack Meisel.

“I don’t mind hitting from behind in the count,” Kwan said. “I have the confidence where, if I’m down 0-2, it’s not like, ‘I’m screwed.’ I know what (the pitcher’s) idea is and I can battle from there.”

Kwan has a .309 batting average this season when he’s behind in the count. He said he wants to see as many pitches as possible to not only maximize his chances of getting on base but his Guardians teammates’ chances too. Kwan has confidence that he will put the ball in play more often than not.

“I’m usually going to put the ball in play so I have to be really selective at what I’m going to swing at. I’m usually looking at one specific pitch. If I don’t get that, that’s fine. But I don’t have the luxury of taking a big ‘hack and missing,” Kwan said. “Usually, I’m going to make contact, and I don’t want to make weak contact on my first swing.”

Steven Kwan has emerged as a diamond in the rough for the Guardians thanks to a unique style of hitting. The Guardians seem to appreciate his play style as the offense follows his lead.