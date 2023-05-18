As we head towards the end of May, we are starting to figure out how the MLB trade market is shaping up in 2023, and Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals could be on the move, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“St. Louis has plenty of time to right the ship, but if the Cards become sellers, the right-hander — who is earning $5.4 million in his final year before free agency — could be on the move,” Feinsand wrote on MLB.com.

The Cardinals have struggled mightily to start the 2023 season, holding an 18-26 record currently. The team has played relatively better lately, and like Feinsand said, they have plenty of time to turn things around, especially in the National League Central divison. The Brewers are currently 24-19 and in first place. The Cardinals won the division last year, beating out the Brewers. They will have to climb from last place this year.

Jack Flaherty has struggled to start the season as well, with a 5.24 ERA in nine starts. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including Tommy John surgery in 2019, and right shoulder surgery in 2022.

The starting pitching has been part of the downfall for the Cardinals in 2023. It would be a help if Flaherty turns things around. The lineup is good on paper, so a return to form from Flaherty would help a lot.

If the rest of the team does not turn things around, the Cardinals can still at least recoup some value by trading Flaherty in the final year of his contract if he starts to perform better. It will be intriguing to see whether the Cardinals turn it around or not, and if they will sell off any pieces at the trade deadline.