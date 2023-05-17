Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The St. Louis Cardinals placed OF Dylan Carlson (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The move is retroactive to May 15th, per the Cardinals Twitter. St. Louis also promoted OF Oscar Mercado and LHP Matthew Liberatore to the big league club. Finally, RHP James Maile was optioned and LHP Packy Naughton was moved to the 60-day IL.

Dylan Carlson was once a highly-regarded prospect for St. Louis. He struggled last year and has continued to do so in 2023, leading to Carlson being mentioned in trade rumors.

Carlson, a switch-hitting outfielder, crushed 18 home runs back in 2021 while hitting .266 with a .780 OPS. As a result, the Cardinals believed Carlson was on the verge of becoming a superstar. In 2022, he slashed just .236/.316/.380 with a .695 OPS and eight home runs. It was a step in the wrong direction for Carlson, and St. Louis fans were anxious to see how he’d perform in 2023. So far, he’s hitting .230/.278/.350 with a .628 OPS.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At just 24-years old, he certainly still has time to get back on track. Giving up on Carlson at such a young age would be foolish. That said, Carlson isn’t giving the Cardinals many reasons to be optimistic. Perhaps he will figure things out after returning from the injured list.

Overall, St. Louis is performing better in recent action following an abysmal beginning to the 2023 season. They still have questions worth answering, but the Cardinals are showing signs of the team that won the NL Central in 2022.

St. Louis will look to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at home.