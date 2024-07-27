With the MLB's trade deadline coming up, the Tampa Bay Rays are making moves for the future. With star outfielder Randy Arozarena already dealt, the next piece off the board could be corner infielder Yandy Diaz. The reigning AL Batting champion has a number of teams interested in dealing for him. The deadline is quickly approaching, and it could prompt the Rays' front office led by Erik Neander to make a move.

“The Rays are expected to listen on Yandy Diaz,” said MLB.com's Mark Feinsand via X, formerly Twitter. “Per sources, the Astros, Mariners and Pirates are potential landing spots.”

Rays continue trade discussions, with Yandy Diaz next possible deal

For a small market team like the Rays, this process does tend to happen every few years. When star players start to become too expensive, or they aren't signed to a longer-term deal (like Diaz), Neander and the front office tend to look for deals that can help the team in both the present and long term if possible. Unfortunately, the corner infielder could be the next domino to fall, following the trades of Arozarena plus starting pitchers Aaron Civale and Zach Eflin.

Following yesterday's 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the Rays are right at .500 with a 52-52 mark. 58 games are left in the season, and based on their current activity, it seems as if Neander, manager Kevin Cash, and the rest of team leadership are already looking to 2025 and beyond. Trades of three current starters in Arozarena, Eflin, and Civale cement that line of thinking, with Diaz and other players potentially on the block in the right circumstances.

Does it make sense for Rays to trade current players and prep for future?

The MLB trade deadline can cause teams to make rash decisions sometimes. If a squad like the Rays is close to a wild card nod, wouldn't it behoove them to try and chase that spot? After all, the ultimate goal of any professional sports team should be to win as many titles as possible, as well as putting out the best team for their fans to cheer for.

For Rays fans, these types of trades feel all too real. Throughout the team's history, they've traded beloved players while they could still get something back in return. Historically, deals like the ones involving Evan Longoria, Matt Garza, and Chris Archer have usually helped long-term, and hopefully, the latest swaps continue that trend. Picking up High-A outfielder Aidan Smith and a couple other prospects for Arozarena was a solid haul, and cost control is a major factor for success, especially for a smaller market team like the Rays. Fans of the St. Petersburg-based franchise can only hope that the next wave of young studs coming through the minors and via these types of trades will bring the first World Series trophy in franchise history back home to the Trop.