The Tampa Bay Rays have started the second half by taking two of their first three games against the New York Yankees. They can take the series on Monday afternoon. The Rays still sit 4.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot and if they don't continue their nice start, they could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with outfielder Randy Arozarena grabbing attention. But The Athletic has reported that the Rays might not be trading some of their valuable pieces like starter Zach Eflin and closer Pete Fairbanks.

“The Rays continue to look like sellers, but as usual with Tampa Bay, there is a twist. Under president of baseball operations Erik Neander, the team generally exercises greater sensitivity when it comes to trading players under below-market extensions or multiyear free-agent contracts.”

The article continues to cite Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow's departures as examples of this in recent years. Morton had a club option for $15 million. The Rays passed on the option and let him hit free agency. They could have held Glasnow for one more season. They decided to trade him to the Dodgers when he held the most leverage last winter. The Rays have a history of treating players well when they sign team-friendly deals with the club. But will that continue at the MLB trade deadline?

Rays should sell at MLB trade deadline

The Rays are in a unique position at this deadline that has nothing to do with their standings position. They are a team that traditionally has not spent a lot of money on their roster. They now $172 million and 9 years left on Wander Franco's massive extension. The shortstop is now on the restricted list due to sexual assault and human trafficking charges. The Rays have a massive amount of money tied up with Franco that they cannot use elsewhere. This means they need to prioritize re-stocking the prospect pipeline and that starts will selling at this trade deadline.

Regardless of the change in heart, Randy Arozarena should be on the move. The 2020 ALCS MVP has two years of arbitration remaining and could sign a massive extension with his new team this offseason. The outfielder has struggled this year, hitting just .212, but could be a great option for a team looking for a corner outfielder. The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for an outfielder and he has a fantastic playoff history. Randy Arozarena would be a great fit for the World Series hopeful.

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin has one more year before he reaches unrestricted free agency. He posted a career year last year with 16 wins and a 3.50 ERA. He has come back down to a 4.14 ERA this season. A 30-year-old starter with playoff experience would be a great fit for the Minnesota Twins. They are looking for a third starter and have pitching prospects like David Fest and Marco Raya who can help the Rays soon.

In the bullpen, Pete Fairbanks could be one of the more valuable pieces moved at the deadline. He has put together a great season as the closer and has two more years of control. Trading Fairbanks to a contender like the Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, or Houston Astros to bulk up the back end of their bullpens would be a great piece of business for the Rays.