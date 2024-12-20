The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. After one year in The Bronx, he went across town and sent Brian Cashman on to Plan B. That has included Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Devin Williams all joining the fray. But the Yankees still need someone to play first base and many assumed they would be in on Christian Walker and Pete Alonso. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal does not think it will be an expensive first baseman coming to The Bronx.

“The Yankees appear increasingly likely to go with a more inexpensive option at first base than Alonso or Walker, according to sources briefed on their pursuits,” Rosenthal reported. “The free-agent alternatives include Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, Justin Turner, Anthony Rizzo, and Josh Bell.”

They could also make another trade, which would be their third of the offseason. “The Yankees also could trade for the Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Naylor ($12 million in final year of club control); Texas Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe ($10.7 million with one year of arbitration remaining); or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz ($10 million with a $12 million club option for 2026).”

Which of the lower-cost options is the best for the Yankees? Considering their poor defense cost them and they lost a power bat, they need a lot to be back in the World Series.

Best first base options for the Yankees

Josh Naylor has been a solid first baseman for the Cleveland Guardians for the past five seasons. He made a name for himself rocking the baby and taunting Gerrit Cole in the 2022 ALDS. Now, they could be teammates with the Yankees. The trade would not cost them a ton, he has a solid glove and hits for power. A lefty swing like Naylor's in Yankee Stadium would be huge for their lineup.

The Rangers are looking to slash payroll and could trade Lowe this offseason. He has a silver slugger and a gold glove to his name and has home run power. This could be a solid addition that would only cost prospects, which the Yankees have been fine giving up this year.

The one player Rosenthal mentioned that the Yankees must avoid is Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs legend came to the Yankees in 2021 and was great through the 2022 season. He was never quite the same after suffering a concussion in May of 2023. His power and defense disappeared and he should not be an option for the Yankees.