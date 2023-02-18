The New York Yankees are gearing up for their 2023 campaign, but it looks like they won’t be fully healthy at any point in the season. That’s because it was announced on Thursday that starting pitcher Frankie Montas was set to undergo shoulder surgery that could end up keeping him out for the entire season.

There’s still a chance that Montas could return, but it doesn’t appear to be a very good chance, and even if he does return, New York is going to be down a starter for much of the season. In order to replace Montas, would the Yankees consider making a trade? While it’s a possibility for sure, rumors are floating around that New York intends on replacing Montas internally rather than making a trade.

“The Yankees were deflated to learn on Wednesday thatFrankie Montas would undergo shoulder surgery — but the front office does not expect that the setback will lead to the acquisition of another starting pitcher. According to people with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking, the Yanks’ plan is to lean on internal options like Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt at the back of the rotation. There was no serious internal discussion on Wednesday about a potential trade.” – Andy Martino, SNY

New York has already made several big moves over the offseason, and even with Frankie Montas set to be out for what would end up being the entire season, it doesn’t look like the Yanks have any intention of making a move to replace him. Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt seem likely to have bigger roles in store for them, and while Montas could return in the future, the Yankees should be able to get by without him.