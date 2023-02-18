While some fans may not be thrilled by it, Aaron Boone is back at the helm for the sixth straight season as the New York Yankees manager. After a strong offseason that was highlighted by the team re-signing star outfielder Aaron Judge to a massive contract, the Yankees have some big expectations surrounding them this season. In a sense, it may be Boone’s final shot to prove he can lead the Yanks to the promised land.

There’s certainly quite a bit of pressure surrounding Boone, but with Spring Training getting underway, you wouldn’t be able to tell based on how excited he is for the start of the season. Boone even found himself getting involved in drills for the Yankees at practice on Saturday, and it provided a bit of comic relief to see Boone playing a role in a pick off drill for New York.

Today’s challenge at #Yankees camp: pick off Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/GccoCivl9i — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2023

Boone looks to be as active and as involved as ever for the Yankees, even though he commits his fair share of outs in this drill. Obviously, the goal isn’t for Boone to get back to second base safely here, but it is still pretty humorous to see him getting involved in the field in an effort to help his team out.

We all know that Boone isn’t a threat on the bases anymore, but it’s clear that his Yankees squad is rather threatening this season. After making it all the way to the ALCS last season, New York believes that they could finally take the next step forward and find themselves in the World Series. And while he won’t be contributing on the field like he is here, Boone will likely play a big role in the success or failure that the Yankeees experience in the 2023 season.