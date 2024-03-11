New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to undergo an MRI on his elbow after having some trouble bouncing back between spring training starts, which already has fans calling for the Bronx Bombers to sign Blake Snell ASAP.
Alongside Jordan Montgomery, Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner, is still a free agent with Opening Days only weeks away. While he reportedly wants to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees could also be a good fit if Cole does indeed miss time.
That's evidently what fans think:
Blake Snell, you are a New York Yankee pic.twitter.com/OZZgsNLIo3
— 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) March 11, 2024
You absolutely have to sign Blake Snell now idc about the luxury tax implications. You’re a multi-billion dollar baseball club you’ll be just fine
— Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) March 11, 2024
Blake Snell is going to love the Bronx
— Avery Chenier (@AveryChenier) March 11, 2024
Get Blake Snell
— Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) March 11, 2024
Or maybe a Montgomery reunion instead?
If Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery are available for one year commitments, I don’t know how #Yankees can pass now.
Shouldn’t impact ability to resign Soto, just requires a lot of willingness to spend this year from Hal.
— Fungo Baseball (@FungoMedia) March 11, 2024
Both Snell and Montgomery are seeking big long-term deals, but it's unknown if Hal Steinbrenner would be willing to do that. That being said, if Cole's MRI shows something concerning, the Yankees absolutely need to go out and sign one of these guys.
Snell does feel like the more logical option if they did. Despite a sub-par walk rate, the left-hander is one of the best starters in the sport, going 14-9 in 23′ with a 2.25 ERA, striking out 234 in 180 innings. The Yankees rotation currently has Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt accompanying Cole.
Tax implications complicate things for New York if they were to bring in Snell. But, as previously mentioned, if Cole is actually injured and set to miss time, the front office has to make a move. Once his MRI results are revealed, we'll have a better idea of whether the reigning AL Cy Young winner will be on the mound on Opening Day or not.