New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to undergo an MRI on his elbow after having some trouble bouncing back between spring training starts, which already has fans calling for the Bronx Bombers to sign Blake Snell ASAP.

Alongside Jordan Montgomery, Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner, is still a free agent with Opening Days only weeks away. While he reportedly wants to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees could also be a good fit if Cole does indeed miss time.

That's evidently what fans think:

Or maybe a Montgomery reunion instead?

RECOMMENDED
Yankees' Gerrit Cole with first aid around him

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Yankees' Marcus Stroman in front looking serious. Yankee Stadium background. Give Stroman a thought bubble. In the bubble, place the Yankees' logo.

Joey Mistretta ·

Yankees' Aaron Judge, Yankees' Juan Soto, Yankees' Gerrit Cole all sitting inside of a car, and have Judge driving. Have Judge saying the following: Anyone else coming?

Joey Mistretta ·

Both Snell and Montgomery are seeking big long-term deals, but it's unknown if Hal Steinbrenner would be willing to do that. That being said, if Cole's MRI shows something concerning, the Yankees absolutely need to go out and sign one of these guys.

Snell does feel like the more logical option if they did. Despite a sub-par walk rate, the left-hander is one of the best starters in the sport, going 14-9 in 23′ with a 2.25 ERA, striking out 234 in 180 innings. The Yankees rotation currently has Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt accompanying Cole.

Tax implications complicate things for New York if they were to bring in Snell. But, as previously mentioned, if Cole is actually injured and set to miss time, the front office has to make a move. Once his MRI results are revealed, we'll have a better idea of whether the reigning AL Cy Young winner will be on the mound on Opening Day or not.

 