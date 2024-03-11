Well, that ain't good. Last season, Gerrit Cole was the pillar of the New York Yankees' pitching staff. Even when everything was crumbling, Cole was still there to pick them up. Days before Opening Day, though, New York fans were met with some scary news. Aaron Boone announced that Gerrit Cole would undergo an MRI on his pitching elbow, per Bryan Hoch.
“Gerrit Cole is having an MRI on his pitching elbow, Aaron Boone told reporters in Clearwater.”
Boone elaborated on Cole's supposed injury. The Yankees manager gave a worrying description of the pain that the ace was feeling. That's not good.
“Boone said that Gerrit Cole has been having trouble with his recovery between starts. According to Boone, Cole likened it to what he feels during the season after 100 pitches.”
Cole, the current AL Cy Young winner, was the best pitcher for the Yankees last season. With their rotation struggling with consistency and injury, the team relied on the ace to carry them through games. Cole obliged, putting in a career-best performance for the team.
Cole's injury is just the latest in the many injuries that the Yankees' starting rotation is dealing with. Carlos Rodon suffered injuries last season that kept him out for most of the season. Nestor Cortes also dealt with similar injuries. German Dominguez suffered injuries… as well as behavioral issues.
With Cole potentially out for some time, the Yankees are likely going to scramble to find a replacement for him. The desire to sign Blake Snell has never been higher for New York.