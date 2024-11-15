After the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, the Yankees plan to adjust their roster in the hopes of making it back there next season, but with different results. To do that, though, they must first re-sign Juan Soto and hope he agrees to a new deal, otherwise they'll lose probably their best hitter for nothing. Moreover, Aaron Judge's World Series disappearing act must have bumped Soto's stock around the league. On the other hand, the Yankees have also drafted a plan for second baseman Gleyber Torres, another free agent.

“The Yankees are letting Gleyber Torres look around but could consider him later depending on what he finds,” reported Jon Heyman for the New York Post.

The Yankees' roster shakeup

Besides Gleyber Torres, the Yankees also have their eyes on multiple star free agents, according to the report, including “Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, plus top relievers.”

However, all this comes after re-signing Juan Soto, a challenge given even the Dodgers want to land him. If they fail to snag Soto to another deal, fans should expect them to go all in on other stars remaining on the market.

The Yankees should prioritize spending money on stars to put them over the top, not just making it to the World Series.

Then, afterward, they can pursue players like Torres, although more reports indicated that he might land with another team for next season. Likewise, fans might seem all right with letting him walk due to his lapses in base-running and in the field.

Additionally, the team could replace him internally by moving Jazz Chisholm from third to second base if they couldn't replace him with another free agent signing.

Landing spots

Another report also pointed out a possible landing spot for Gleyber Torres outside the Yankees.

“Gleyber to Toronto,” Jon Heyman said, as quoted in a report from Grant Young for Sports Illustrated. “I do think Toronto, Seattle, potentially the Yankees–I think the Yankees have kind of suggested to Gleyber to look around, see what we've got, come back, and we'll see what we can do.”

Besides, Heyman continued, “Certainly I've heard Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto… Gleyber to Toronto, absolutely a possibility.”

Of course, the Yankees would not want a capable player like Torres to sign with another AL East rival. The best-case scenario would be for him to head West and cause havoc there, but per the reports, the Blue Jays might bring him the best offer.

Given the options, fans could see him going up north before the next season starts.