The New York Yankees introduced Paul Goldschmidt to the media on Thursday. They signed the veteran first baseman to a one-year, $12 million deal to replace Anthony Rizzo at the position. Much was made in the aftermath of the signing about the relationship between Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge. He spoke about the relationship and heaped praise on the captain in his availability.

“I got the opportunity to meet him and stay in touch with him. I know it was written how we got together a few years ago and hit. That's always something I've tried to do is find great hitters or great players or coaches and seek them out and try to learn from them. A few years ago, we were able to meet up for the day, have lunch, and hit together.”

He continued, “He's one of the best hitters in the world, maybe the best hitter. And as a right-handed power hitter, a guy I'm very, very excited to play with and see work every day.”

The Yankees are built around Aaron Judge, who had one of the best seasons in baseball history last year. He won his second MVP award hitting behind Juan Soto but will not have that protection this year. Goldschmidt comes in to lengthen their lineup and man first base after a tough season from that position last year.

Paul Goldschmidt will be important to the Yankees' success

The Yankees made the World Series in 2024 despite some massive holes. Their lineup carried them through a season with defense, base running, and bullpen issues. Soto is now on the Mets which meant they needed more offensive pop in their lineup. Adding Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger help fill that hole.

Despite Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu filling the role last season, first base was an offensive wasteland in The Bronx last year. A Yankees first baseman did not hit a home run after July 31 last season, including the playoffs. Goldschmidt should be a distinct improvement over their platoon last season.

Goldschmidt has won four Gold Gloves at first base in his career and the 2022 NL MVP. While he struggled last year, he can still add depth to a lineup that desperately needs it. Surrounding Judge with talent is important to the Yankees' success, as they say in 2022. When he was surrounded by struggling players, they were quickly eliminated by the Astros and struggled down the stretch.