While most of the New York Yankees focus still remains on the pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, they still have several areas on their roster that they must improve. One such area is second base, as their starter in Gleyber Torres is currently a free agent, and GM Brian Cashman must decide whether or not he wants to re-sign him or find a replacement.

There's a good chance that Torres won't return to the Yankees due to the price tag associated with him. As a result, reports have emerged suggesting that the team would be interested in a reunion with utilityman Thairo Estrada, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

“The Yankees are also among the teams with interest in Thairo Estrada, per source,” reported Feinsand on X, formerly Twitter. “Estrada played for New York in 2019-20 before spending the past four seasons in San Francisco.”

If these rumors are true, then bringing Estrada back to Yankee Stadium wouldn't be a bad idea. The Colorado Rockies are also reportedly interested in the former San Francisco Giant, as it seems that they are vying to bring Estrada to Denver. The ex-Yankee could have a better chance at playing every day in Colorado, but he would have a better shot at winning with New York. What should be Estrada's next move?

Could Thairo Estrada return to the Bronx?

The Yankees would likely prefer to bring Torres back to the Bronx, but if they get their way with Soto, then their current second baseman will almost certainly depart. Torres is in the prime of his career and will likely garner a significant contract in free agency. Cashman and the Yankee brass would be able to afford Torres in most offseasons, but with Soto taking priority, it makes his departure more and more likely.

Would Estrada be a good choice to replace him? He was a solid starter for the majority of his time in San Francisco, but he suffered through an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. That ultimately led to the Giants cutting him loose later in the season, giving him more time to decide his next step.

Going to Colorado to play for the Rockies might lead to less pressure and more playing time to establish his value again. Yet, playing for the Yankees is a dream come true for a lot of baseball players. Will the Yankees and Estrada reunite for a second go-around? As the hot stove unfolds, fans and analysts will see if this possibility comes true.