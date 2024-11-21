The New York Yankees reportedly met with superstar free agent Juan Soto on Monday to try and convince him to re-sign. More details about how that meeting went are beginning to emerge.

One of the primary goals of the meeting was for Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner to begin laying the groundwork on building a stronger personal relationship with Soto according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who spoke to one of Soto's friends about the Yankees meeting.

“Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made a “great pitch” to mega-star free-agent hitter Juan Soto, according to a friend, so whether they re-sign Soto or not – and the Soto Sweepstakes are wide open between a possible final five teams (and maybe a sixth) — the Yankees accomplished what they needed to at their high-powered get-together Monday,” Heyman wrote. “Soto previously formed very close relationships at stops with owners of the Nationals (Ted Lerner) and Padres (Peter Seidler), and Soto’s friend said he was hoping for the same with Steinbrenner.'

“While he loved the Judge-led clubhouse, Soto is seeking a strong rapport with whatever owner he’s partnering with for up to the next 15 seasons,” Heyman continued. “And word is he felt better about Steinbrenner and the Yankees after their meeting, when MLB’s most marquee franchise also emphasized their edge over everyone else in revenue, tradition and brand.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman also discussed the Yankees' player development strategies with Soto in their meeting according to Heyman.

Will Juan Soto re-sign with the New York Yankees in free agency?

Soto is one of the most highly sought-after free agents of all time. Just 26 years old, Soto is already one of, if not the best hitter in baseball.

With a left-handed swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, Soto had one of the best seasons of his young career with the Yankees in 2024. He slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting a career-high 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-leading 128 runs. Soto also put together one of the best defensive season of his career in Yankee Stadium's more forgiving right field, earning a Gold Glove nomination.

While the Yankees are of course doing everything they can to keep Soto in the Bronx, he is also being courted by a number of other teams. The New York Mets and owner Steve Cohen, who have also reportedly met with Soto, appear willing to spend whatever it takes to sign Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat Soto and the Yankees in the World Series this season, are also reportedly scheduled to meet with the superstar free agent. The Yankees' arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox are also in on the Soto sweepstakes and should not be counted out, along with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.