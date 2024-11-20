The New York Yankees reportedly met with free agent superstar Juan Soto and his representatives in Southern California on Monday. The Yankees, along with many other teams across baseball are desperately trying to convince Soto to sign with them this offseason.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner addressed how his meeting with Soto went to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on Wednesday.

“Hal Steinbrenner said he had a good meeting with Juan Soto,” Kirschner wrote. “It went a couple hours. No details.”

Steinbrenner addressed whether or not they discussed any potential contract details with Soto to Kirschner.

“Hal Steinbrenner said he hasn’t discussed a walk-away number for Juan Soto,” Kirschner wrote.

What Steinbrenner said is consistent with the other details that have emerged from the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets' meetings with Soto. A generally positive vibe, about a two or three hour length, and no final contract numbers are all similar to other reports on Soto's meetings.

While Yankees fans may have preferred a more glowing recount of the meeting than just “good,” it makes sense that Steinbrenner is choosing to not reveal too many details about the specifics of their meeting.

Will Juan Soto return to the New York Yankees this offseason?

Soto is one of the absolute best players in baseball. With a left-handed swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, Soto had one of the best seasons of his young career with the Yankees in 2024. He slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting a career-high 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-leading 128 runs. Soto also put together one of the best defensive season of his career in Yankee Stadium's more forgiving right field, earning a Gold Glove nomination.

While the Yankees are of course doing everything they can to keep Soto in the Bronx, he is also being courted by a number of other teams. The New York Mets and owner Steve Cohen, who have also reportedly met with Soto, appear willing to spend whatever it takes to sign Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat Soto and the Yankees in the World Series this season, are also reportedly scheduled to meet with the superstar free agent. The Yankees' arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox are also in on the Soto sweepstakes and should not be counted out.

The question now is how large of a contract will Steinbrenner be willing to offer Soto.