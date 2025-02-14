The New York Yankees have started spring training and the drama is already starting. Marcus Stroman did not show up to the first two days of camp amid trade rumors. But he showed up on Friday and confidently said he was a starter and would not pitch in the bullpen. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was on Foul Territory TV and spoke about the Yankees and a potential Marcus Stroman trade.

“I don't expect he's going to be a Yankee on opening day with all of the pitching injuries that are inevitable in this sport before that day comes. There's going to be some team that the Yankees can offload him to and maybe create some room to get another infielder,” Rosenthal said.

The infield is the biggest position of need for the Bombers, specifically third base. After Gleyber Torres left for the Detroit Tigers, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is headed back to second base. That leaves a hole at the hot corner with a few internal options to fill it. Nolan Arenado is the last big name on the trade market that can fill that hole.

But for the Yankees to fit Arenado under the luxury tax threshold, they need to trade Stroman. Which teams are the best fits?

Where should the Yankees trade Marcus Stroman?

The Yankees could make Stroman part of the trade package to get Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals are rebuilding and have a lot of pitchers on expiring contracts. If Stroman does not reach 140 innings this year, he will also be a free agent after 2025. They could bring in Stroman, and trade arms like Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Steven Matz.

The Minnesota Twins need a pitcher, can fit Stroman under the luxury tax, and are in a weak American League Central. It would not take much to land Stroman and the Yankees wouldn't have any issue sending him to Minnesota. But the Twins are dealing with ownership issues that prevented them from signing any big free agents this year. That could prevent them from paying Stroman for the next two years.

The Miami Marlins signed Cal Quantrill but still do not have great pitching depth behind Sandy Alcantara. They are spending the least amount of money in the league, per Spotrac, and Stroman would be the highest-paid player on the team. But getting a veteran who can eat up innings would be important to putting a team on the field in 2024.

Wherever Marcus Stroman goes, he will be a good pitcher if he has a solid defense behind him. He did not have that last year with the Yankees and his numbers suffered because of it.