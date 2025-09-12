Over the last few months, it's been clear that the play of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe wasn't where it was supposed to be. After improving during his sophomore year, the third-year shortstop has regressed mightily in 2025. While many were worried that Volpe was actually playing injured, no one would have guessed that the 24-year-old was nursing a torn labrum. Some analysts, including MLB insider Bryan Hoch on X (formerly Twitter), pointed to this play on May 3rd against the Tampa Bay Rays as the possible source of his current shoulder injury.

“Here's the Anthony Volpe diving play we've been discussing from May 3,” posted Hoch on Thursday evening.

After that dive, Volpe was checked out by the Yankees' medical staff. He remained in the game despite clutching at his shoulder. Since that early May dive, Volpe's stats have taken a similar stumble. The shortstop was hitting .233 going into that game against the Rays. While he maintained his production throughout the rest of May, he started to drop off in June. So, this play could be the very source of his labrum tear. If that's the case, though, why didn't New York's medical team catch it sooner?

Should the Yankees place Anthony Volpe on IL?

If Volpe were to go on the IL, the Yankees already have two players who could replace him. Well, at least until the end of this season, whenever that is. Trade deadline pickups Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario are capable of manning the position, even if they don't offer as high a ceiling as a fully healthy Volpe. Then, in the offseason, the team could assess how Volpe's recovery is going. They could then judge if more help is needed at the position this coming winter.

However, if manager Aaron Boone is to be believed, Volpe won't need to go on the IL. The shortstop missed his second straight game on Thursday night. He also recently received a cortisone shot. Will the time off and medicine help Volpe get closer to full strength? If not, is it time for GM Brian Cashman and Boone to give their ailing ex-Gold Glover a much-needed break?