The New York Yankees rebounded from two straight losses to the Detroit Tigers a few days ago to win their last three games. That includes capturing the series finale over the Tigers to salvage a three-game set. The series-ending victory over Detroit has led to two straight wins over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. As the Yankees look to complete the sweep of their most hated rivals, manager Aaron Boone was effusive in his praise for outfielder Cody Bellinger. According to team beat writer Gary Phillips on X (formerly Twitter), Boone called Bellinger “a star in every way.”

“Some more Cody Bellinger praise: Aaron Boone said he's ‘been a star in every way,'” reported Phillips on Sunday. “In addition to all Bellinger brings on the field, Boone said he's been a ‘great teammate.' ‘There's no drama. He's kind of blue-collar-ish, knows the grind, appreciates the grind, knows how to do it. There's some humility to him. He's self-deprecating and… really well liked by his teammates.'”

Following a rough few weeks post-All-Star break, the Yankees have rounded back into postseason form. The Bronx Bombers are still three and a half games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. However, based on their recent play, it's clear that New York wants to take back a division lead it held for a good amount of time earlier this season. Can Bellinger and the Yankees not only complete a sweep of Boston Sunday evening, but close the gap on Toronto as well?

Yankees look to hunt down Blue Jays at top of AL East

A couple of weeks ago, the Yankees were able to salvage a four-game set against the Red Sox with a win on Sunday Night Baseball. Will history repeat itself this time around? Bellinger and the Bombers' offense have been firing on all cylinders lately. Their performance is a big reason why Boone's squad is where they currently positioned in the playoff race.

However, more is needed. The Blue Jays won't give the East lead up easily. The Red Sox are in position to capture the second AL Wild Card spot. If those results hold, then a three-game Wild Card series between New York and Boston will happen in the Bronx. Baseball fans across the world would love another playoff series between baseball's two biggest rivals. Can Bellinger, captain Aaron Judge, and the rest of the Yankees bats make that happen? Or will they finish the job and catch Toronto at the top of the East?