On Thursday night in the Bronx, the New York Yankees found both purpose and power in a 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. On the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Aaron Judge delivered a historic and symbolic performance. Hitting two home runs, Judge not only helped secure the victory but also tied Joe DiMaggio’s home run record of 361 in the franchise's history. His performance turned the game into something far more meaningful than a regular-season win in the club's race to the 2025 MLB playoffs.

The moment took on even deeper meaning in the postgame interview, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the YES Network’s official account, as the Yankees captain reflected on the magnitude of playing on September 11.

“It was a big day in New York City, especially being 9/11 and remembering the resilience of this city. The community we have here, everyone coming together—it really makes you think about how blessed we are to get a chance to come out here and play in New York, wear these pinstripes.”

Beyond the scoreboard, the night became a tribute. Players traded their traditional NY caps for those honoring first responders, including the NYPD tribute Yankees hats. Judge made sure the message wasn’t lost.

“We weren’t wearing our Yankee hat. We were wearing the hats of those who went out there in the darkest hour—who went right into danger to save people they didn’t even know. It’s more than a game. It’s more than a win or loss. This was a special moment we got to share out here.”

The atmosphere matched the emotion. A sold-out crowd roared as the anthem played and chants of “USA” echoed, giving players chills even before the first pitch.

“From the very beginning, during the anthem with both teams lined up, we felt it. The USA chant gave me chills before the game—it almost felt like a playoff atmosphere. Pretty special. A day we’ll continue to remember.”

Judge's powerful night helped the Yankees bounce back after two blowout losses to the Tigers, keeping them in possession of the American League’s No. 1 Wild Card spot. They now hold a 0.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox and remain 3.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. His 46th home run of the season underscores his leadership—both as a slugger and as a symbol for New York’s spirit.