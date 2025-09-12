The New York Yankees had an unexpected off-field moment before Thursday’s 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers, as United States President Donald Trump visited the Yankees clubhouse and appeared genuinely impressed by Aaron Judge’s large muscles.

The White House Rapid Response team posted a video to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account showing Trump reacting in awe to Judge’s build as the two crossed paths pregame during 9/11 remembrance ceremonies.

“You have that much muscle, you have to hit the ball perfect.”

https://twitter.com/RapidResponse47/status/1966272292968882249

The comment from the 45th and 47th President of the United States came just hours before the Yankees slugger launched two home runs, tying Joe DiMaggio’s career total of 361. His performance helped the club bounce back after being outscored 23-3 in the first two games of the series. The dramatic turnaround energized the Yankee Stadium crowd and reinvigorated the team’s postseason push.

Article Continues Below

The Yankees clubhouse visit drew plenty of attention online, with many fans noting how the president’s admiration for Judge’s size symbolically aligned with the power display that followed. The moment added unexpected weight to an already emotional day, as New York honored victims and survivors of the 9/11 attacks throughout the evening.

Judge’s second homer—a 434-foot shot in the third inning—extended his season total to 46 and positioned him as one of the league’s most dangerous hitters down the stretch. His dominance, paired with the Yankees bullpen holding firm after Nestor Cortes pitched six strong innings, put the game out of reach early for Detroit.

With the Yankees now sitting at 81-65 and just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, every game matters. Judge’s milestone moment, combined with Trump’s viral reaction and the symbolic timing of the performance, turned a regular-season contest into something much bigger.

From his muscle-bound presence in the clubhouse to his game-changing swings on the field, the perennial AL MVP candidate gave the president—and everyone at Yankee Stadium—something to talk about.