While fans wonder what the future holds for New York Yankees star Anthony Volpe, there's no denying that he has had a frustrating season thus far. As the Yankees' shortstop is nursing a shoulder injury, former player John Smoltz gives his outlook on Volpe's season-long slump.

Smoltz would appear on the “Flippin' Bats Podcast,” where he would be asked about Volpe, who currently has a .206 batting average to go along with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs. Heralded by many before his stint with New York as the replacement for legendary Derek Jeter, Smoltz would speak on the attention and pressure that Volpe is getting and how that could've led to the slump.

“You never know how people are handling New York because the attention is so spotlight on, and I think sometimes, I'm not suggesting this is what needs to happen, but sometimes, if he was at a different organization, this wouldn't be the rhetoric,” Smoltz said. “I mean, he may not have the greatest year, but it wouldn't be because he's replacing Derek Jeter, you know, you'd just be an up-and-coming guy that needs to keep making adjustments.”

“And I think if he can get through this season, however it ends, go to work in the offseason and find a way to crack the code on some things that creep in, that's the only way hitters can shut doors of how pitchers are getting them out,” Smoltz continued. “Because when they start having all having success, that's a problem, and that's when you've got to make certain changes that in some ways might be radical.”

What do the Yankees do with Anthony Volpe? As we head towards the playoffs, the Yankee SS has a SUB .200 OBP in his last 200 Plate Appearances against RHP. Not good. John Smoltz gives his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/prRqPJwUiU — Flippin' Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) September 12, 2025

Improvements for Yankees' Anthony Volpe likely made during offseason

With Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealing the plan for Volpe, being that he likely won't start any game in the series against the Boston Red Sox, fans are hoping the 24-year-old can turn it around at some point. However, it might not happen sooner than some may think, as Smoltz would highlight how the changes are likely to happen during the offseason.

“You have to change the mechanics of what you're doing. It's not that easy on the fly,” Smoltz said. “You can't just get into the season with a month to go and go ‘I'm going to make this change, and maybe it'll work for October.' You kind of are what you are, and you just hope that you find a week where it just clicks and it feels better, or the pressure comes off of you.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Volpe will turn it up a notch this season, but looking at the team, New York is currently 82-65, putting them second in the AL East before the next two games against Boston.