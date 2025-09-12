During the offseason before the 1920 MLB campaign, the Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world by trading a young star by the name of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. The result? New York now leads all of MLB with 27 total World Series championships, while the Red Sox endured a championship drought following the Ruth trade and would not win another Fall Classic until 2004. In the '04 postseason, though, New York held a 3-0 ALCS lead over Boston before the Red Sox came back and won the series. Between the history and storylines over the past century-plus, the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry is one of the most historic rivalries in all of sports.

However, over the past few years, the rivalry has dwindled. The Red Sox have endured ups and downs while other teams in the division have challenged the Yankees and Sox. Although the Blue Jays currently lead the AL East, New York and Boston are set to enter their upcoming weekend series separated by just a half-game in the standings. New York, at 81-65, is three games back of Toronto while the 81-66 Red Sox are 3.5 games back of first place.

According to former player Kevin Millar — who was a member of the Red Sox's 2004 squad — the “rivalry is back.”

“There is a buzz in September no matter what,” Millar said, via MLB Network's Intentional Talk. “I'm only speaking with experience… This rivalry is back. I've told you guys this before, certain teams, certain rivalries, the sport is better. Red Sox, Yankees, as much as you're sick of seeing it when you're not on the Red Sox-Yankees, if you've been a part of it, you understand it… It's better when they're both good.

“It was not fun the last few years when the Red Sox were all the way at the bottom or near the bottom and the Yankees were really good, or vice versa. It's good like this.”

The Yankees and Red Sox will begin their three-game series on Friday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.