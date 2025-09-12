The New York Yankees entered Thursday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers needing a win. Aaron Boone delivered some concerning news about Anthony Volpe before the game, sending shockwaves through the fanbase. However, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton calmed things down quickly. Each of them went deep early against the Tigers, treating New York to a big game.

Judge homered in his first two at-bats, tying Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio in career home runs with 361. However, he was not the only New York slugger who sent a message against Detroit. Stanton followed him with a solo home run of his own in the third inning. For a player that has been disregarded because of his injury history, the former All-Star can still swing a big bat.

Stanton stepped in against Tigers reliever Sawyer Gipson-Long. He faced a full count when he turned on a slider over the heart of the plate. The former MVP crushed the pitch 429 feet to left field, giving New York a 5-1 lead in the third inning.

Big G with his 20th blast of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/oD9Lhyw4Zk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 12, 2025

Stanton's 20th home run of the season is a good sign for a team that needs him. Boone has had issues with an inconsistent offense throughout the year. If Stanton and Judge hit their stride heading into the playoffs, there might not be a more dangerous lineup for opposing pitchers to fact in a series. For now, Yankees fans can relish watching their team put its best foot forward.

Stanton struggled with injury early in the season. Since coming back, he has taken some time to get his feet back under him at the plate. However, that has not stopped him from notching another 20 home run season, making him the seventh Yankees player to do so this season. New York needs him to be in peak form for the playoffs. If he is, the sky's the limit for the Yankees.