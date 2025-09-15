NEW YORK — CC Sabathia and his wife Amber recently hosted the LegaCCy Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The event celebrated CC’s iconic baseball career, which included 11 seasons with the New York Yankees, and his first-ballot Baseball Hall of Fame induction earlier this summer

Sabathia’s Hall of Fame resume can’t be denied:

Six-time MLB All Star

World Series champion (2009 with Yankees)

AL Cy Young Award winner (2007)

ALCS MVP (2009)

Two-time MLB wins leader (2009, 2010)

CC Sabathia made history when he signed with the Yankees in the 2008 offseason, signing a seven-year, $180 million contract, at the time the largest ever signed by a pitcher.

Sabathia and New York City proved to be a perfect match. The city embraced him, loving his fiery energy, competitive spirit and ability to show up in the biggest moments.

In his first season in NYC, he helped the Bronx Bombers get back to the top of the mountain, ending a nine-year World Series drought by beating the Philadelphia Phillies. Sixteen years later, the Yankees are still looking to recreate that magic from Sabathia’s time in pinstripes.

All proceeds from the event benefited Sabathia’s PitCCh In Foundation, which supports undeserved youth through education, wellness, and community development initiatives across the country.

Here are some of the best quotes of the night talking about first-ballot Hall of Famer Carsen Charles Sabathia Jr.

CC on HOF induction: “It's an incredible honor. I know hard it is to be a Hall of Famer period, so to be first ballot in baseball means a lot.”

Gerrit Cole on CC Sabathia: “Competitor, Hall of Famer, excellent pitcher, true pitcher … an inspiration for me to come here and be a Yankee and for Amy and I to make an impact in the community.”

Tiki Barber on honoring CC: “Great friend and unbelievable ambassador for not just the Yankees but sports in New York … to come and help and support is awesome for us.”

Justin Tuck on CC, Amber and the LegaCCy Gala: “People love the Sabathias because of their heart and what they do with their platform to make the lives of kids and so many people better. I’m proud to know them and have the opportunity to be here and help celebrate.”

Here are some of the other best moments from the event.

CC Sabathia gives his all-time Mount Rushmore of New York Yankees: Pitchers: Whitey Ford, Ron Guidry, Andy Pettitte, Randy Johnson. Batters: Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield, Reggie Jackson.

Where's Babe Ruth, you ask?

Baseball Hall of Fame legend CC Sabathia gives our @RobLep1 his all-time Yankees Mt. Rushmore of hitters: 🐐 Aaron Judge

🐐 Alex Rodriguez

🐐 Gary Sheffield

Who would be on your all-time Yankees list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rLWzJsHa1O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2025

Tiki Barber on whether the New York Giants should start Jaxson Dart: “I’ll say what I’ve been saying all week [on WFAN]: He’s not ready yet, this is still the Russell Wilson experience, but a couple more weeks of this and we might be changing our tune.”

Justin Tuck on beating the 18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl 42, ending their perfect season: “Tom is the greatest QB to ever play the game … any time you could say you beat him in a preseason game, nonetheless a Super Bowl, it's something to be proud of! And every time I talk to him, he wants to trade something for those Super Bowls. Going into the game, we always thought we had a chance. With a guy like Tom Coughlin, we didn’t really care what other people said … turned out we kinda knew what we were talking about.”

Nate Burleson on who is the best NFL QB on the planet right now: “Josh Allen! When he decides to put on the cape and become Superman, he is unstoppable. Josh Allen is a man amongst boys and these are million-dollar men getting paid to stop him on any given play.”

Prince Fielder gives his four favorite MLB sluggers of all time: “Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr and Aaron Judge.”