The New York Yankees needed a good start in their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. Boston had the Yankees' number the last time the American League East rivals clashed. Aaron Boone did not mince his words about his team's performance. Luckily for him, Cody Bellinger got off to a good start behind Aaron Judge's first inning home run, making history in the process.

Judge recently matched Joe DiMaggio in Yankees history when it comes to career home runs. With his 47th home run of the season, the reigning AL MVP surpassed the New York legend in the history books. However, his first inning home run on Friday night broke a record that he reached himself in 2024. Now, he stands above that season and Alex Rodriguez in 2001.

The New York offense has set franchise records when it comes to home runs this season. However, Boone and the Yankees have also suffered through lulls that made the team look miserable. Despite their struggles, the team is lurking behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the standings. Getting Judge back is crucial.

According to Major League Baseball's Sarah Langs, he set himself apart with his latest home run.

“Aaron Judge now has 19 first-inning home runs this season,” Langs said. “That’s the most in a season in MLB history, breaking a tie at 18 with himself last season and Alex Rodriguez in 2001.”

More than a quarter of Judge's home runs this season have come during his first at-bat of the game. As one might guess, the Yankees tend to do a lot better when he gets the offense off to a good start. It rang true against Boston, with Bellinger scoring Judge in the third inning to give New York a 2-0 lead.

Judge appears to be getting back on track ahead of the playoffs. If he can keep his production up, the Yankees have a chance to avenge their World Series loss in 2024.