The Baltimore Orioles are poised to be a big buyer at the MLB trade deadline. They sit in first place in the American League East despite their recent struggles. Now, they are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to their starting rotation. MLB Network's Jon Morosi connected the Orioles to two trade chips from the Cincinnati Reds, Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez.

“Sources: The Reds, swept by the Nats this weekend, are indicating to teams that they are willing to move players on expiring contracts. The Orioles are among the clubs with interest in their pitching, including Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez. @MLBNetwork” Morosi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Orioles are set up to land one of the big targets at the deadline, like Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal, because of their stacked prospect pool. Their starting rotation behind Corbin Burnes could use a reinforcement and their bullpen could use a top-shelf arm. Montas as a starter and Martinez anchoring the bullpen would be great additions ahead of a playoff run.

The Reds are now four games out of the Wild Card spot after their rough weekend against the Washington Nationals. They sit in last place in the NL Central and are ready to move on from rental pieces. Martinez has a player option and Montas has a mutual option for 2025. Instead of letting them leave for free, the Reds should move both pieces. The Orioles should make a move to land both players.

Orioles should land Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez at deadline

The Orioles very well might make the move of the deadline by trading their top prospects for an ace pitcher. Even if they do that, they should make a package move with the Reds. There is no such thing as too much pitching in October and adding Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez would lock in both the rotation and bullpen. A four-man rotation of Burnes, one of Crochet or Skubal, Grayson Rodriguez, and Montas in October would solidify them as the favorites in the American League.

To acquire either Crochet or Skubal at the MLB trade deadline, the Orioles will need to part with many of their top prospects. The Reds should target right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott in the deal. He is the top pitcher in the Orioles pipeline and is expected to make his MLB debut next season. The Reds want to get into playoff contention as soon as possible to take advantage of their young talent. Targeting a 25-year-old who can be a part of the starting rotation next season would make the Reds playoff hopefuls again.

If the Reds do commit to selling at the trade deadline, expect multiple trades coming out of Cincinnati. Outfielder Jake Fraley, catcher Luke Maile, and relief pitchers Buck Farmer and Lucas Sims could all be traded. Restocking the pipeline and filling in positions of need in the outfield with those trades will help the Reds get back into the playoffs in 2025.