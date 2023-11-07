The New York Yankees are reportedly considering bringing back free agent starting pitcher Frankie Montas for 2024.

The New York Yankees are reportedly considering bringing back starting pitcher Frankie Montas to bolster the team's rotation, according to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Frankie Montas appeared in just one game for the Yankees in 2023 after dealing with shoulder surgery. The Yankees acquired Montas at the 2022 trade deadline alongside reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman.

Montas was dealing with shoulder issues since before the Yankees acquired him, and was one of the better starting pitchers in the American League with the Athletics in 2021 and 2022. He will likely be seeking a short-term deal to reestablish himself as he hopes to finally be healthy again in 2024. It would be a good low-cost signing with the potential for a high reward for the Yankees next season.

The Yankees' current rotation includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes. Michael King and Clarke Schmidt have some value and could be dangled in trades this offseason to help out in other areas, specifically the offense that struggled in 2023.

While the Yankees have been heavily-linked to Japanese superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he will come at a heavy price tag, and a lot of teams will be in on him. If the Yankees miss on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Montas could be where they pivot. If someone like King or Schmidt is traded, Montas could be a signing even if Yamamoto is added as well.

With free agency officially started for MLB, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees address their needs.