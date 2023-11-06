New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe was named the Gold Glove winner for shortstop in the American League.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has some things to improve on after his rookie year, but he wrapped it up by winning Gold Glove honors for shortstop in the American League, Rawlings announced.

Anthony Volpe beat out Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers and Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins, who were also named finalists for the award. Some believed Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was snubbed as a finalist and a potential winner, but Volpe eventually came out on top.

With the Yankees this season, Volpe put up 15 defensive runs saved and an outs above average of one, according to Fangraphs. Volpe recorded 17 errors as well. However, when it comes to shortstop play, it is general consensus that the defenders who have more range end up recording more errors.

As a result, Volpe beat out Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and Bobby Witt Jr. for the award. The Yankees and their fans certainly hope for more on the offensive side from Volpe in 2024, but it is good for them to know that he can handle the shortstop duties and play quality defense.

From the offensive side, Volpe needs to improve when it comes to hitting right-handed pitching. He handled facing lefties well, and if he can put it together facing righties, he will become a well-rounded player.

It will be interesting to watch Volpe's development for the Yankees in 2024, as he will be a key component for a team that hopes to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2023 season.