It wasn't a great season for the Yankees, but they just got some good news as Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge are Silver Slugger Finalists.

The World Series came to an end on Wednesday night as the Texas Rangers pulled away late in game five to earn the championship crown over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, the MLB offseason is underway. The New York Yankees envisioned themselves being the last team standing when the season began, but they ended up far from that. It wasn't a good season in New York as the Yankees finished the season in fourth place in the AL East with an 82-80 record. They did not make the postseason.

While it was a disappointing season for the Yankees, there is some good news now that it's the offseason. It's time for end of the season awards, and there are two Yankee players that are finalists for the Silver Slugger. Both Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres had fantastic seasons at the plate, and they are the two finalists from the Yankees for the award.

In the 2023 Yankees season, Gleyber Torres finished with a .273 batting average, .800 OPS, 25 home runs and 68 RBIs. He played in 158 games over the course of the season.

Aaron Judge only played in 106 games for the Yankees this season, which makes a lot of his numbers that much more impressive. He finished the season with a .267 batting average, 1.019 OPS, 37 home runs and 75 RBIs. Putting up those home run and RBI numbers in just two thirds of a season is absurd.

While the Yankees didn't meet their goals this season, the year wasn't as bad as their fourth place division finish sounds. The AL East was one of the best divisions in baseball and the three teams in front of New York made the playoffs. The Yankees still finished with a winning record, and when the 2024 season rolls around, they will once again be expected to be one of the top teams in Major League Baseball.

As for Torres and Judge, they will find out the Silver Slugger winner when it is announced on November 9th.