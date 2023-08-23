MLB The Show 23's Game Update 15 rolled out this week for all platforms. The patch notes, which the developers published on their blog, may perhaps be the tiniest yet for MLB The Show 23.

The only major changes to the update include fixes for Dino Island themed props. Additionally, universal profile stats should now display correctly. Before, not everyone's stats would show up, or didn't seem to update correctly. The update includes no gameplay or live balancing changes. Also, no Developer Notes we're included with Game Update 15, as very few things received changes.

The last update, which launched back on August 8th, made various improvements regarding Diamond Dynasty, PS5 Tournaments, Stadium Creator, and more. Overall, recent MLB The Show 23 updates have been rather small compared to the ones earlier this year.

And it's not like a new MLB The Show game is coming out soon. In fact, we don't expect a new released until around March of 2024. Nevertheless, here is everything new with MLB The Show 23's Update 15.

MLB The Show 23 Official Update 14 Patch Notes

PS4: 1.15

PS5: 1.015

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.96

Nintendo Switch: 1.15

Scheduled to deploy: August 22nd/ 4 AM PT

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where some universal profile stats would not display correctly.

STADIUM CREATOR

Various fixes for Dino Island themed props.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

As mentioned previously, the new update didn't really include much. MLB The Show 23 has received very few updates on its gameplay in the last few months. This could be for multiple reasons. San Diego Studios is either satisfied with the gameplay now, or they're slowly shifting more focus into MLB The Show 24, which is still half a year away.

Nevertheless, we hope to see a few more big updates to the game before the developers fully divert their attention to future titles. In the meanwhile, the MLB 2023 season slowly reaches its end, with the final regular season games taking place October 1st.

Perhaps we'll see more content when the playoffs begin.

And that is everything new with Game Update 15. MLB The Show 23 released on March 28th, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.