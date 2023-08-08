MLB The Show 23 Game Update 14 dropped earlier today, adding new improvements to Diamond Dynasty, Stadium Creator, and more. Additionally, multiple freezes that occurred in Online Head-To-Head (whether 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3) have been addressed. Lastly, the new update brings more improvements to PS5 tournaments while adding various presentation and commentary updates.

Among the biggest changes include 60+ props coming to Stadium Creator, and a properly functioning Pitcher energy for two-way players when entering from the bullpen. Like the last update, there are no developer commentary notes. Overall, this is a relatively small update that focuses more on fixing issues.

Interestingly, the patch is titled game update 14, despite there being no Game Update 13 on the developers' official website. Let's look at the official patch notes.

MLB The Show 23 Official Update 14 Patch Notes

PS4: 1.14

PS5: 1.014

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.94

Nintendo Switch: 1.14

Scheduled to deploy: August 8th/ 4 AM PT

NOTE: Game update 13 has been merged into this update 1.14.

GENERAL

In an update later in the week, Jackson Holliday will be given a brand-new face model.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Pitcher energy for two-way players will now function properly when they enter a game from the bullpen.

Fixed a bug which allowed users to swap to a different squad during the matchmaking process using the companion app or website.

Fixed an issue which allowed duplicate players to be added to a squad in the Manage Squad screen.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fixed multiple variations of freezes that were seen in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3.

STADIUM CREATOR

Added over 65 new props as part of the Dino Island theme.

PS5 TOURNAMENTS

Lineup changes made during the last screen before loading into a game will now be accurately reflected once the game starts.

Created Stadiums are no longer eligible.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various presentation and commentary updates.

MLB The Show 23 Release Date

And that is everything new with MLB The Show 23's Patch 14. MLB The Show 23 released on March 28th, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The 2023 MLB season is slowly approaching the end, with the playoffs beginning in October. With a new pitch clock implementation, and one of the craziest brawls we've seen, this season is shaping up to be one to remember.

For more gaming or MLB news, check out ClutchPoints.