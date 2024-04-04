The Egg Hunt Program returns to MLB The Show 24 this year, with new hidden eggs to find and ultimately earn rewards. Overall, this year's installment of The Show features 10 total Hidden Eggs to search for. Therefore, we created a guide of all 10 eggs, and where to find them. Without further ado, let's help you complete the MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Program!
MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt – Where Are All The Hidden Eggs?
To Earn all Hidden Eggs in The MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Program, players must:
- Egg 1
- Complete The Egg Hunt Moments In Other Moments
- Egg 2
- Complete The First Two Challenges Of The Starter Showdown
- Egg 3
- Record A Stolen Base (SB) In Ranked
- Egg 4
- Win a full, 9-inning game against a CPU “Bird' Team on any difficulty. This includes the Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Orioles
- Egg 5
- In Battle Royale, Get an On Base with Wade Boggs just once (Must draft Boggs)
- Egg 6
- Go To Exchange > Exchange Items > Jelly Bean Vouchers > Exchange 15 Jelly Beans
- Egg 7
- Hit a Triple (Diamond Dynasty)
- Egg 8
- Record Two Doubles In Events Games. As of writing, it is unclear whether players need to do so twice in one game. However, this is one of the easier Eggs to secure
- Egg 9
- Win a Game in Mini-Seasons Classic Mode on All-Star Difficulty
- Egg 10
- Defeat The Baltimore Orioles On The Egg Hunt Conquest Map (located from furthest point of player)
Overall, that includes everything you need to know to earn all Hidden Eggs for the MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Program. We hope this guide helped you identify any remaining eggs you needed to find. While some eggs are easy to obtain, others require a bit more patience.
For example, Winning a Game in Mini-Seasons' Classic Mode on All-Star might be difficult for those used to easier difficulties. However, the key here is to just keep playing, which will ultimately earn you a reward and improvement as a player.
Others require a bit of luck, like Hitting a Triple in Diamond Dynasty. While not impossible, it just requires you to make a play and hope the defense makes a mistake. If you play Diamond Dynasty a lot, it shouldn't take too long to earn.
However, a good amount of these Eggs seem easy to find. For example. Egg 6 requires you to just exchange 15 Jelly Beans, which you earn from regular Show Packs. If you focus on earning other Eggs and play The Show a lot, you'll easily earn them before you even reach Egg 6. Another easy challlenge includes beating a bird team, or recording a stolen base.
That wraps it up for this MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt guide. We hope you earned some solid rewards this year. If not, you can always look forward to next year's egg Hunt In The Show 25. Plus, with a new MLB Season underway, we're just glad to see that baseball is back!
For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints gaming newsletter for more weekly info.